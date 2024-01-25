LSU football hires Tulane OC Slade Nagle as tight ends coach, special teams coordinator

LSU football officially announced the hiring of Slade Nagle as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach.

Nagle's hire fills the last vacant full-time on-field coaching spot on head coach Brian Kelly's staff for the 2024 season.

A Lake Charles native, Nagle comes to the Tigers after serving as Tulane's offensive coordinator under now former coach Willie Fritz, who left for the Houston head coaching position this offseason.

"Slade brings a winning and an experienced college resume to our staff and has excelled everywhere," Kelly said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier this week, Kelly promoted quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan and wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton to co-offensive coordinators.

Nagle joining LSU's staff puts the final stamp for the program's coaching staff as Kelly has hired six new assistant coaches this offseason, starting with new defensive coordinator Blake Baker, then defensive line coach Bo Davis, Kevin Peoples as edge rushers coach, Corey Raymond as secondary coach and Jake Olsen as safeties coach.

