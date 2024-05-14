Former LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese appears as an answer on Jeopardy

First-round WNBA draft pick Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky are preparing for their regular season opener on Wednesday night, but in the meantime, Reese got some recognition on one of the most well-known and long-running shows in America.

She was featured as an answer on the game show Jeopardy!, with the clue coming in the category “Sports Jeopardy! Live Again!”

“After grabbing 20 rebounds vs. Iowa & Caitlin Clark in 2024, this LSU star used her vogue photo shoot to declare for the WNBA draft,” the clue read.

Reese was a two-time First Team All-American during her time at LSU, leading the program to its first national title in 2023.

Reese was the seventh overall pick in the WNBA draft, and she’s now paired up with her former college rival in Kamilla Cardoso from South Carolina, who the Sky also took in the top 10 at third overall.

