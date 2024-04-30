Former LSU safety Ryan Yaites transfers to Cal

Former LSU safety Ryan Yaites found his new home on Monday, telling On3 Sports he’s committing to Cal.

The sophomore safety entered the transfer portal in the spring window after just one year at LSU. He played 124 defensive snaps with the Tigers, notching seven tackles. According to PFF, he allowed five catches in 66 coverage snaps.

Yaites committed to LSU in 2022, choosing the Tigers over Oklahoma. As a recruit, ESPN ranked him as the 11th-best safety in the country. He was the 276th overall recruit in On3’s Industry Ranking.

Now, the Texas native will head out west and join Cal as the Golden Bears head to the ACC.

BREAKING: Former LSU DB Ryan Yaites has Committed to Cal, he tells @on3sports The 6’1 195 DB from Denton, TX will have 3 years of eligibility remaining “Not playin this go around, BEAR DOWN!!🐻⬇️”https://t.co/VAAYiiRjTp pic.twitter.com/4PDSeWe0hx — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 29, 2024

LSU hasn’t lost a ton to the portal this year, but Yaites would have been a solid piece with Brian Kelly’s program going through a defensive rebuild. Between personnel and coaching changes, a lot will look different on that side of the ball in 2024.

