Former LSU receiver Odell Beckham Jr. finds a new home

A former LSU wide receiver will be making a move as far down the East Coast as possible.

Odell Beckham Jr. spent last season with the Baltimore Ravens where he played in 14 games and made 65 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns.

This season, he will be moving from the Northeast to the Southeast. He will be taking his talents to South Beach. Odell has signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins that is worth up to $8.5 million.

The Dolphins offense is stacked. Miami has Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, Jaylen Waddle, and Tyreek Hill at wide receiver, and De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert at running back. Adding Beckham to that will make the offense even more explosive.

Beckham will be entering his 11th season in the NFL this fall. During his career, he has played in 110 games making 556 receptions for 7,932 yards, and 59 touchdowns. The Dolphins will be the fifth different team Beckham has played for.

