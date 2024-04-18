Former LSU QB Zach Mettenberger joins Nashville high school as offensive coordinator

A former LSU quarterback has found a new home coaching high school football in Nashville.

Zach Mettenberger will take over as the offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and strength and conditioning coach at Father Ryan High School. It’s not Mettenberger’s first stop in the Nashville area. He previously worked as the OC at Hillsboro High School.

Mettenberger will have his work cut out for him. Father Ryan went 4-7 last year, including a 0-4 district record.

Mettenberger began his collegiate career at Georgia in 2009 before eventually landing at LSU. He was a two-year starter for the Tigers, leading LSU to double-digit wins both years.

Mettenberger threw for 5,783 yards and 35 touchdowns at LSU, ranking top 10 in program history in both categories.

He was drafted by the Titans and 2014 and played in the NFL for three years before a later stint with the AFL in 2019.

Former #LSU QB Zach Mettenberger will be the Offensive Coordinator, QBs coach and Strength and Conditioning Coach at Father Ryan, the school announced. Mettenberger returns to Nashville after serving as an analyst on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama. — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) April 16, 2024

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire