Former LSU linebacker Christian Brathwaite finds new home in the transfer portal

A redshirt freshman linebacker from LSU has announced his new destination after entering the transfer portal. Christian Brathwaite will be continuing his college football career at Houston.

Brathwaite is a 6-foot-1, 218-pound linebacker who was a former four-star recruit out of Cypress, Texas. Last season, Brathwaite played in five games for the Tigers and made three tackles. Two of them came against Auburn and one came against Missouri.

Now that he is heading to Houston, he is headed back closer to home.

The Tigers have a new defensive coordinator in Blake Baker and they still have a very talented linebacker room. Harold Perkins Jr., Greg Penn III, West and Whit Weeks, Davhon Keys, Matt Jayne, Tylen Singleton, and Xavier Atkins make up a solid linebacker room that can get the job done on any given Saturday.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire