Former LSU baseball star Paul Skenes raising money for veterans, donating with every strikeout he records

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former LSU baseball star Paul Skenes will donate $100 for every strikeout he records to veterans and first responders this season.

“Having veterans in my own family, and having spent two years at the Air Force Academy, my mission is to now support these heroes and their families,” Skenes said in a post on Instagram.

The donations will be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation. The organization supports those in service, veterans, first responders and their families.

Skenes’ goal is to raise $100,000 by the end of the season. $1,309 has been raised as of Tuesday, May 14.

Skenes struck out seven people in his debut game against the Chicago Cubs, according to the Associated Press.

Donations to the Gary Sinise Foundation can be made online. The LSU alum’s next game will be against the Milwaukee Brewers at 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14.

