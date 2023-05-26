Former LSU assistant added to Tulane staff

A former LSU assistant will be joining another Louisiana FBS program.

Tulane is hiring Greg McMahon for the role of special teams coordinator. McMahon held the same position at LSU from 2018-21 after joining the program in 2017 as a consultant.

After a string of rough special teams units in Baton Rouge, McMahon turned it around and was a member of the national championship staff in 2019.

This won’t be McMahon’s first stop in New Orleans. He spent 2006-16 with the New Orleans Saints, coaching special teams there, too.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

McMahon is the second former LSU assistant Tulane hired this week. Ex-LSU analyst Gerald Chatman recently got the Green Wave’s defensive line job.

McMahon spent the last few years coaching in Houston with the USFL and XFL. Now 63, he gets to do a familiar job at a familiar place.

Tulane will look to build on the success it had last year when it won the AAC and the Cotton Bowl.

More Football!

LOOK: Foster Moreau logged first practice with Saints since cancer diagnosis this week Ranking LSU football's best alternate uniforms ESPN ranks LSU's 2023 schedule as one of college football's toughest

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire