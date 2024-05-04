Former Lobo JT Toppin invited to NBA Draft Combine

May 3—UNM freshman JT Toppin, who announced in the past week he plans to transfer to another school after playing this past season for the Lobos, was one of 78 players invited Friday to the 2024 NBA Draft Combine.

The Combine, which selects draft-eligible players who a committee of NBA executives deems as having a chance of being drafted in the upcoming June draft, will be held May 12-19 in Chicago.

Toppin was one of three players who have played in the Mountain West who were invited:

—Toppin, UNM

—Nique Clifford, Colorado State (previously University of Colorado)

—Keshad Johnson, Arizona (previously San Diego State)

Toppin, the Mountain West Freshman of the year (voted by media, co-Freshman of the Year by coaches), and other players with college eligibility remaining who entered the NBA Draft have until May 29 to withdraw and retain eligibility for the 2024-25 season.