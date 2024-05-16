Former Kansas Jayhawks transfer pledge chooses another SEC program over Lawrence

For a while, it appeared that former Florida Gators men’s basketball guard Riley Kugel was about to find a new home with the Kansas Jayhawks.

Kugel has indeed found that new home he’d been seeking ... with Mississippi State of the Southeastern Conference.

The one-time KU transfer-portal pledge announced his commitment to the Bulldogs hoops program via social media Thursday. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

After entering the transfer portal in late March, Kugel committed to the Jayhawks four days later.

KU coach Bill Self had said in early May on the NCAA March Madness podcast that it was “up in the air” whether Kugel would come to KU.

And sure enough, a few days later a source confirmed to The Star that Kugel would not be join the Jayhawks after all.

Kugel averaged 9.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game as a sophomore at Florida. A preseason all-SEC selection, he shot 31.2% from 3-point range.

Kugel, 20, was 247Sports.com’s No. 56-ranked player in the recruiting class of 2022.