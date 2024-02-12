Former Jet Mecole Hardman catches game-winning touchdown in Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

When Mecole Hardman signed with the Jets on a one-year deal this offseason he expected to be competing for his third career Lombardi Trophy.

Fast forward just eight months later, and the speedy wide receiver was back in the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season, but again as a member of the Chiefs.

Hardman didn't make much of an impact in the thrilling back and forth matchup, but when it mattered the most, he came through for his team.

Trailing 22-19 on the second possession in overtime, the speedy wide receiver broke wide open into the flat and caught a three-yard touchdown pass from Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes to secure the 25-22 win.



"It feels great," Hardman said postgame. "I ain't gonna lie, I caught that pass at the end and I just kind of blacked out. I didn't know what was going on until I saw Pat [Mahomes] running at me and then I was like oh we just won okay let's celebrate."

Hardman's time with the Gang Green was short-lived, as he landed on the trade block after surprisingly accumulating just one catch and three targets across 28 snaps over the first five weeks of the season.

New York, of course, ended up sending him back to Kansas City in a swap of late-round draft picks. While the former second-round pick didn't make much of impact down the stretch, he came through for his team when it mattered the most.



Hardman finished Super Bowl LVIII with three catches for 57 yards and the game-winning touchdown.