Former Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy recognized during Cyclones' game against Kansas

Iowa State football icon Brock Purdy was recognized on the field at Jack Trice Stadium during the first half of the Cyclones' Big 12 contest against Kansas on Saturday.

Purdy, a native of Arizona, is one of the best signal-callers in Iowa State history. He holds ISU records for passing yards (12,170) and passing touchdowns (81) during his career. He helped lead the Cyclones to a 29-17 record as a starter with the shining moment being a Fiesta Bowl win over Oregon at the end of the 2020 season.

Since leaving Ames, the quarterback has made a name for himself in the NFL. Despite being the final overall selection of the 2022 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, earning the dubious title of Mr. Irrelevant. He's proven to be anything but irrelevant in his short pro career, though. Through just over a season, he's risen from the bottom of the depth chart to being the starter for the 49ers.

Brock Purdy is in the house pic.twitter.com/oXXOtXvcD9 — Matt Van Winkle (@mattvanwinkle) November 4, 2023

In 13 NFL games started he's posted a 10-3 mark, throwing for 3,407 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine picks. He's also added three touchdowns on the ground. He's back visiting his alma mater during San Francisco's bye week. He also spent some time harvesting crops with his fiancée, Jenna Brandt, on her family farm. Brandt is a native of Sumner and played volleyball at UNI and Iowa State.

