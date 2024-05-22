Advertisement

Former Husker transfers to Western Kentucky

evan bredeson and dylan callaghan-croley
·1 min read

A former Nebraska basketball player has announced his transfer destination. Forward Blaise Keita will play for Western Kentucky next season.

The 6-foot-11 junior originally out of the Republic of Mali will have two years of eligibility remaining. His decision to transfer comes after he did not appear in a game in a game last season due to an ankle injury.

In the 2022-23 season, Keita played in 21 games, making five starts. He averaged 2.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest and 10.1 minutes per game.

Prior to his time at Nebraska, Keita was a junior college standout at Coffeyville Community College and, according to Rivals, a four-star JUCO prospect.

Keita will join first-year head coach Hank Plona in Bowling Green, Kentucky, next season. Jeff Goodman of Field of 68 broke the news on social media.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire