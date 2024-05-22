Former Husker transfers to Western Kentucky

A former Nebraska basketball player has announced his transfer destination. Forward Blaise Keita will play for Western Kentucky next season.

The 6-foot-11 junior originally out of the Republic of Mali will have two years of eligibility remaining. His decision to transfer comes after he did not appear in a game in a game last season due to an ankle injury.

In the 2022-23 season, Keita played in 21 games, making five starts. He averaged 2.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest and 10.1 minutes per game.

Prior to his time at Nebraska, Keita was a junior college standout at Coffeyville Community College and, according to Rivals, a four-star JUCO prospect.

Keita will join first-year head coach Hank Plona in Bowling Green, Kentucky, next season. Jeff Goodman of Field of 68 broke the news on social media.

Nebraska transfer Blaise Keita is heading to play for new Western Kentucky head coach Hank Plona, source told @TheFieldOf68. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 21, 2024

