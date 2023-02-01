Former Georgia TE commits to Mississippi State

Former Georgia tight end Ryland Goede has committed to play at Mississippi State as a graduate transfer.

Goede committed along side his fiancee, a former UGA volleyball player who is also transferring to the Bulldogs.

2 for 1 ▪️ the future Goede’s are staying dogs #HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/qUxmNLs6Dw — Ryland Goede (@RylandGoede88) January 30, 2023

The Kennesaw, Ga., native spent four seasons in Athens as a reserve tight end.

Goede is one of three Georgia tight ends to hit the transfer portal. Junior Brett Seither transferred to Georgia Tech and redshirt sophomore Arik Gilbert transferred to Nebraska.

The Bulldogs have a loaded tight end group in their No. 2 ranked 2023 recruiting class. Four-star Pearce Spurlin, the No. 2 ranked tight end in the country, and four-star Lawson Lucky, the No. 8 ranked tight end have already enrolled at Georgia.

UGA is also trending for five-star Duce Robinson, the No. 1 tight end in the country.

