Former Georgia defensive back announces transfer destination

After entering the transfer portal at the beginning of the month, a former Bulldogs safety has joined a new team. Patrick Taylor announced via his X account that he has officially joined the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

Taylor joined the Bulldogs as a preferred walk-on in 2020. He is listed at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, and has experience playing at both safety and cornerback. He played high school football at Johns Creek in Alpharetta, Georgia, where he was an all-region and all-state cornerback. Taylor saw the field in three games in 2023 for UGA, getting three tackles in the process.

Taylor also had offers from Troy and Austin Peay. In joining, the Gamecocks, he joins a team now entering their second year in the FBS and coming off of a nine-win season in 2023, as well as head coach Rich Rodriguez, a long-time power five level coach at Michigan, West Virginia, and Arizona.

Taylor has two years of eligibility remaining.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire