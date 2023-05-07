Former Fresno State Quarterback Jaylen Henderson commits to Texas A&M

BOOM! Texas A&M has reportedly landed former Fresno State quarterback Jaylen Henderson through the transfer portal on Sunday, May 7, as head coach Jimbo Fisher will now have four scholarship quarterbacks including Conner Weigman, Max Johnson, and Marcel Reed for the 2023 season.

In late April, Henderson discussed his relationship with the Aggies coaching staff with GigEm247’s Carter Karels, specifically detailing his one-on-one conversations with new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.

“I loved coach Petrino’s conversation with me,” Henderson stated. “He has a great background. Just to have his interest in me is a blessing. He is confident in the abilities he saw from me, and I am also confident in my abilities. So if I end up going there, I feel like he will be able to truly utilize my ability. I am going to show the world what I can do.”

During his brief two-year stint with the Bulldogs, Henderson received little playing time totaling 49 passing yards and 66 rushing yards after competing with five other quarterbacks on the roster, knowing that his abilities were being vastly underutilized.

Fresno State QB transfer Jaylen Henderson has committed to Texas A&M.

Rated as a three-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting cycle, the West Hills, California native will have a fresh start with the Maroon and White, and with three years of eligibility remaining, his development can truly begin under Fisher and Petrino’s tutelage.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire