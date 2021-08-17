Former first-round quarterback Josh Rosen waived by 49ers

Tim Tebow wasn't the only former first-round quarterback to get waived after just one preseason game. The San Francisco 49ers waived former first-rounder Josh Rosen on Tuesday, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Rosen, 24, played a the majority of the second half during the 49ers' first preseason game. He finished the contest 10 of 15 for 93 yards. Rosen threw one interception and no touchdowns during the contest.

With Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance set as the team's top two options at the position, Rosen was hard pressed for reps during practice. That contributed to the team's decision to waive Rosen.

The #49ers are waiving QB Josh Rosen, source says. Rosen mentioned recently he wasn’t getting enough reps in practice. A chance to latch on elsewhere for the rest of camp now. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 17, 2021

Should Rosen make it through waivers, he will become a free agent, and be available to sign with any team.

Josh Rosen looking for another opportunity

It's been quite the fall from grace for Rosen, who was selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. Rosen spent one season with the team before being traded to the Miami Dolphins after the Cardinals took Kyler Murray in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Rosen spent one year in Miami, but was cut after the team drafted Tua Tagovailoa in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Rosen spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad before the 49ers signed him last December.

Rosen has stated just 16 games during his NFL career. He's completely 54.8 percent of his passes and put up a 12 to 19 touchdown to interception ratio in the NFL.

Rosen is one of five quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The other four, Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, are expected to open the 2021 NFL season as their team's starters.

Josh Rosen was waived by the 49ers. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

