Former Falcons QB, 2016 MVP Matt Ryan officially retires from NFL

Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan announced his official retirement from National Football League.

Ryan, who won a NFC Championship and NFL MVP award with Atlanta, and the Falcons posted a video statement on social media Monday. Atlanta signed Ryan to a one-day contract so he could retire a Falcon.

From: Matt Ryan

To: Atlanta pic.twitter.com/JWhkNqHzdY — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 22, 2024

In his 14 years in Atlanta, he was a four-time pro bowler, a league MVP and holds multiple franchise records — including the most passing yards and career touchdowns. Ryan also threw for more than 4,000 passing yards for 10 straight seasons.

He made six playoff runs, including winning the 2016 NFC Championship to advance to Super Bowl LI.

In 2022, the Falcons traded Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts. After his trade, Ryan wrote a thank you letter to the fans, where he wrote that he knew he was lucky to land in Atlanta from the moment the Falcons drafted him in 2008.

Ryan played just one season in a Colts uniform where he threw for 3,057 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The Colts released Ryan in 2023 and CBS hired him as an analyst.

Ryan finishes his career with 62,792 passing yards and 381 touchdowns, per ESPN Stats and Info.

The Falcons top draft pick quarterback Matt Ryan tosses some passes as he loosens up for the third day of training camp at team headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga., Monday, July 28, 2008. Curtis Compton/ AJC

The Falcons quarterback of the future Matt Ryan loosens up for morning practice as he takes the field for the first time during the Falcons minicamp in Flowery Branch, Saturday, May 10, 2008. Curtis Compton / AJC

Boston College quarterback Matt Ryan and University of Southern California Trojans offensive tackle Sam Baker are introduced to the media at the team's Flowery Branch headquarters Sunday, April 27, 2008. Curtis Compton / ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Matt Ryan speaks at a news conference after being selected third overall by the Atlanta Falcons during the first round of the NFL football draft Saturday, April 26, 2008, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Boston College quarterback Matt Ryan arrives in Arthur Blank's personal jet at the Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport in Gainesville after the Falcons picked him No. 3 in the NFL Draft. Curtis Compton / AJC

Matt Ryan kisses with his wife Sarah Marshall after the Falcons beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is shown during the Falcons annual event, Friday Night Lights, at Archer High School Friday, Aug. 1, 2014, in Lawrenceville, Ga. The Falcons continued their tradition of staging a practice at an area high school each year. (AP Photo/Jason Getz)

Matt Ryan Make a Wish

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) warms up before the first half of an NFL football preseason game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tennessee Titans, Friday, Aug. 14, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (from left) and wide receiver Julio Jones join Mayor Kasim Reed and Gov. Nathan Deal at press conference announcing the new Falcons stadium name Monday, Aug. 24, 2015, in Atlanta.

Matt Ryan (from left), Arthur Blank, Stephen Cannon and Julio Jones pose with a model of the new Falcons stadium, following announcement of deal Mercedes-Benz would pay for naming rights for new facility under construction in downtown Atlanta.

GOT HOPS: Ryan (left) celebrates a touchdown with Leonard Hankerson #85 in the first half against the Houston Texans at the Georgia Dome on October 4, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan audibles a play against the Titans at the line of scrimmage during the first half Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Nashville.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan reacts to scoring a touchdown on a quarterback keeper in the first half of the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein talks with Falcons Quarterback, Matt Ryan, as he walks through his team's new home.

Matt Ryan #2 and Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Falcons defeated the Packers 44-21.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan warms up before the start of game against the Arizona Cardinals Oct. 13, 2019, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Quarterback Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons at the line of scrimmage against the New York Jets during the first half of the game at MetLife Stadium. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a touchdown pass to running back Brian Hill, not pictured, in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 29: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons (L) speaks with Nick Foles #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars following a preseason game at TIAA Bank Field on August 29, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) works in the pocket against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) leaves the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 26-18. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) reacts as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. The Falcons won 26-9. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up during the NFL London 2021 match between New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 10, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons looks to make a pass during the NFL London 2021 match between New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 10, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 22: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after their 24-12 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

