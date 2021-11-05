Former Ducks 5-star OT Kinglsey Suamataia transfers to BYU Cougars

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

The news came out last week that Oregon’s true freshman Kingsley Suamataia was entering the transfer portal after coming to the Ducks as a 5-star offensive tackle and the highest recruit in the 2021 class.

On Friday morning, Suamataia announced on Twitter that he was committing to the BYU Cougars, which is his home-stat school in Utah.

Suamataia played in one game for the Ducks, struggling to crack the offensive line rotation that was constantly in flux due to injuries. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound tackle who was rated as the No. 1 player in Utah is now going to be one of the major pieces on BYU’s roster, which comes at a great time as they enter the Big-12.

