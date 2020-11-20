Jake Scott, Super Bowl MVP of Dolphins' perfect 1972 season, dies

The Miami Dolphins lost a champion on Thursday.

Jake Scott, the Super Bowl MVP of the Dolphins’ historic 17-0 1972 season, died at 75 years old in Atlanta.

The Dolphins announced Scott’s death on social media.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Jake Scott. pic.twitter.com/rIEKsUYI4l — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 20, 2020

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Jake Scott,” the Dolphins statement reads. ... “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends. He will always have a place in our hearts and memories.”

His former teammate Dick Anderson told the Associated Press that Scott fell down a stairway and was left in a coma after the fall.

Jake Scott died on Thursday at 75 years old. (AP Photo/James P. Kerlin, File)

Scott played big on the biggest stage

Scott played nine seasons in the NFL, winning two Super Bowls and making five Pro Bowls. The free safety caught two interceptions in Miami’s 14-7 win over Washington in Super Bowl VII. The victory capped the first and only perfect season in NFL history. He is one of 10 players to win Super Bowl MVP as a defender.

Scott recovered two fumbles in the Dolphins’ 24-7 Super Bowl win over the Minnesota Vikings the following season.

Scott played six seasons in Miami from 1970-75, earning two All-Pro nods. He played the last three seasons of his career with Washington. He started in at least 12 games every season of his career and recorded 49 interceptions in 126 career games.

“If I had to be in a foxhole in a war and have somebody cover my backside, Jake would be my first choice,” Anderson told AP.

Scott played college football at Georgia and is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. He lived on a remote Hawaiian and spent time traveling the world after his retirement from football, according to AP.

