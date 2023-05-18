Former Dolphins who could face Miami in 2023
With the 2023 schedule released, the Miami Dolphins now know the times, dates and locations for their regular-season matchups.
Throughout their 17-game schedule, Miami will face a number of teams that could be considered contenders in both conferences, making the year a difficult one.
On top of that, they’ll also face a number of former Dolphins who have found homes with new teams. Here are some of those who once wore aqua and orange and are set to take the field against Mike McDaniel’s squad in 2023.
Los Angeles Chargers: Week 1
Christopher Hinton (2022)
New England Patriots: Week 2 and Week 8
Mike Gesicki (2018-22)
Davon Godchaux (2017-20)
Tae Hayes (2019-20)
Raekwon McMillan (2017-19)
Calvin Munson (2019-22)
DeVante Parker (2015-21)
Denver Broncos: Week 3
Kyle Fuller (2019)
Samaje Perine (2019)
Isaiah Prince (2019)
Buffalo Bills: Week 4 and Week 18
Brandin Bryant (2020)
Shaq Lawson (2020)
Greg Mancz (2021)
Jordan Phillips (2015-18)
Trent Sherfield (2022)
New York Giants: Week 5
Matt Breida (2020)
Bobby McCain (2015-20)
Chris Myarick (2019-20)
Carolina Panthers: Week 6
Larnel Coleman (2021-22)
Kamu Grugier-Hill (2020)
Gary Jennings Jr. (2019)
Kobe Jones (2021)
Eric Rowe (2019-22)
DeShawn Williams (2018)
Preston Williams (2019-21)
Philadelphia Eagles: Week 7
Roderick Johnson (2021)
Cameron Tom (2021)
Kansas City Chiefs: Week 9
La’Mical Perine (2022)
Austin Reiter (2021)
Las Vegas Raiders: Week 11
Brandon Bolden (2018)
Adam Butler (2021)
Jermaine Eluemunor (2021)
Hroniss Grasu (2018)
John Jenkins (2019, 2021-22)
New York Jets: Week 12 and Week 15
Thomas Morstead (2022)
Adam Pankey (2019-21)
Will Parks (2021)
Eric Smith (2017)
Chris Streveler (2022)
Billy Turner (2014-16)
Washington Commanders: Week 13
Jacoby Brissett (2021)
Jaryd Jones-Smith (2019)
Marcus Kemp (2020)
Tyler Larsen (2014)
Aaron Monteiro (2019)
Keaton Sutherland (2019)
Logan Thomas (2015)
Tennessee Titans - Week 14
James Empey (2022)
Ryan Tannehill (2012-18)
Dallas Cowboys - Week 16
Antonio Callaway (2020)
Sheldrick Redwine (2021)
Baltimore Ravens: Week 17
NONE