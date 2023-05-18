Former Dolphins who could face Miami in 2023

With the 2023 schedule released, the Miami Dolphins now know the times, dates and locations for their regular-season matchups.

Throughout their 17-game schedule, Miami will face a number of teams that could be considered contenders in both conferences, making the year a difficult one.

On top of that, they’ll also face a number of former Dolphins who have found homes with new teams. Here are some of those who once wore aqua and orange and are set to take the field against Mike McDaniel’s squad in 2023.

Los Angeles Chargers: Week 1

Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Christopher Hinton (2022)

New England Patriots: Week 2 and Week 8

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Denver Broncos: Week 3

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills: Week 4 and Week 18

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants: Week 5

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers: Week 6

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Philadelphia Eagles: Week 7

Kansas City Chiefs: Week 9

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

La’Mical Perine (2022)

Austin Reiter (2021)

Las Vegas Raiders: Week 11

Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets: Week 12 and Week 15

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders: Week 13

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans - Week 14

(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

James Empey (2022)

Ryan Tannehill (2012-18)

Dallas Cowboys - Week 16

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Baltimore Ravens: Week 17

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

NONE

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire