Former Clemson forward announces transfer destination

A former Clemson forward has announced his transfer destination.

Graduate forward Jack Clark announced via social media Sunday that he is transferring to VCU. After one season with the Tigers, his time with the program is done.

The graduate transfer joined Clemson ahead of the 2023-24 season after spending four years at La Salle and the 2022-23 season with the NC State Wolfpack. During his lone season with the Tigers, Clark averaged 4.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He shot 39.8 percent from the field, 30.2 percent from 3, and 76.9 percent from the free-throw line in 25 appearances (17 starts).

He should step into a big role at VCU.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire