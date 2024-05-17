Former Christ School star Kaedin Robinson appears in 'College Football 25' trailer

Many college football fans rejoiced when EA Sports announced the "College Football 25" video game will be released on July 19. It will be the series' first new game since 2013.

Christ School fans also got excited when former Greenies standout and current Appalachian State senior wide receiver Kaedin Robinson appeared in the trailer for the new game for about five seconds.

He appears at about the halfway mark of the trailer, catching a kickoff against Wyoming at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The 2019 Christ School graduate is also seen juking a Cowboys defender around the 20-yard line.

DEFENSE HOLDS ON: Why Asheville High's girls soccer team is so confident advancing in NCHSAA playoffs

Robinson is coming off his best season when he caught 67 passes for 905 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In his lone season with Christ School, he caught 94 passes for 1,686 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Zachary Huber is a high school sports reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times and Hendersonville Times-News. Email him at zhuber@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @zacharyahuber. Please support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times and Times-News.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Appalachian State's Kaedin Robinson in 'College Football 25' trailer