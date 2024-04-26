Former Central Columbia star going to the NFL

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— With the 19th pick… The Los Angeles Rams select Jared Verse.

The Florida State star defensive end will go from the east coast to the west coast. In his career with the Seminoles, 88 total tackles, 18 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles.

Before Florida State, the Central Columbia standout took his talents to The University of Albany his only college offer where he played 3 years and recorded 13.5 sacks and was named to All-Coastal Athletic Association first team.

