Former Celtics floor general Shane Larkin inks new 4-year deal with Anadolu Efes

When former Boston Celtics floor general Shane Larkin left the NBA to play overseas in 2018, many thought it would be for just a few seasons at most before he made a return to the NBA. But more than five years later, the Cincinnati native is still playing in the Turkish Super League (BSL) for Anadolu Efes S.K., and appears likely to do so for another four seasons.

Recent reporting from Basket News relates that the 31-year-old Larkin has inked a new 4-year deal with his current ball club that will have him under contract until the 2027-28 season in that league.

And while that might not be until the end of career in the sport, it will be a deal that brings him through the end of his prime years, which are rapidly drawing to a close.

The Miami alum has put together a Hall of Fame-worthy career already with his overseas play, notching a host of Euroleague and BSL records since making the second leap to European ball in his career.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire