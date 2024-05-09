Former Cabarrus County coach to lead Community School of Davidson’s boys’ basketball team

Community School of Davidson has hired former Cox Mill athletic director and coach Ty Johnson to lead its boys’ basketball program.

Johnson, 31, was most recently the athletic director at Cox Mill High School. He resigned in December to take a job in land development and sales in Cornelius. Johnson told The Observer he will remain at that job while coaching at Community School, an NCHSAA public 2A charter that was 14-12 last season under Richard Hall.

Community School of Davidson has posted nine straight winning seasons and Johnson will be the third new coach at the school in the past three years.

Johnson said he was excited to get back into coaching and that doing it at Community School makes it “so convenient for me to coach there. Community School is three miles from my job and house.”

Johnson, a Wilkesboro native, was named boys’ basketball coach at Cox Mill in 2019, replacing two-time state champion Jody Barbee.

In three seasons, Johnson led Cox Mill to two conference championships, a second-place finish and a 56-15 overall record. He stepped down from his coaching position to become the Cox Mill athletic director in May 2022.