Former Buckeye arrested on federal charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Ohio State University football player was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service in Columbus Wednesday for a parole violation.

Corey Davonta Smith Jr., 31, who was a wide receiver for the Buckeyes from 2013-2016, was arrested at a house on Republic Avenue late Wednesday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service’s Fugitive Apprehension Team.

According to a spokesperson for the marshals service, when officers knocked on the door of the Republic Avenue home, Smith answered but then shut the door on the officers. He allegedly then ran up into the attic, where he was arrested.

Smith is wanted for a federal probation violation in West Virginia and failure to appear in court on a 2018 aggravated robbery charge in Summitt County, the marshals office said.

In March of 2021, Smith was sentenced to 57 months in prison for his role in a drug distribution ring with ties in both Ohio and West Virginia. Smith pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

