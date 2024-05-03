Former Browns LB Deion Jones signs one-year deal with Bills

Deion Jones, who played linebacker for the Cleveland Browns during the 2022 season, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

During his tenure in Cleveland, traded for in-season after multiple injuries in their linebacker room, Jones racked up 44 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one interception for the Browns.

After his departure, the Browns ran their linebacker room back with a healthy Anthony Walker Jr., Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki, and Tony Fields II instead of bringing Jones back onto the roster.

Jones was a standout linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons out of LSU, but after multiple injuries, he has not quite been the same player. The Browns acquired him for the price of a late-round pick swap before he inevitably signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Now entering year nine, he gets just another one-year deal here as well as he heads to his fourth team in three years.

