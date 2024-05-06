This former Boise State quarterback picked his new school. It’s a Mountain West rival

Former Boise State quarterback CJ Tiller is staying in the Mountain West.

Tiller, a redshirt freshman, announced that he’s committed to Utah State — a program the Broncos have beaten eight straight times. He has four years of eligibility left.

The former three-star recruit from Rancho Cucamonga High School in California joined the Broncos last year. He chose Boise State over scholarship offers from Cal, Washington State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State and Northern Arizona, according to 247Sports.

Tiller put his name in the transfer portal shortly after spring practice ended at Boise State last month. Since entering the portal, he announced scholarship offers from Utah State and James Madison.

Tiller was part of a three-man race to replace former Boise State starting quarterback Taylen Green, who transferred to Arkansas and won the starting job there. He was competing with former USC quarterback Malachi Nelson and reshirt sophomore Maddux Madsen, who played in nine games last season but was limited this spring as he recovered from knee surgery.

Tiller’s coaches praised the growth he showed this year, but he struggled in the spring game, completing 3-of-9 passes for 17 yards and an interception. Nelson and Madsen will now go head-to-head for the starting job when fall camp begins in August.

Tiller appeared in two games last season and made the first start of his career in the LA Bowl against UCLA. Thrust onto the biggest stage of his career because of Madsen’s injury and Green’s departure, he struggled, completing 12-of-21 passes for 117 yards and an interception in the Broncos’ 35-22 loss.

Komolafe chooses Georgia State

Former Boise State offensive lineman Favor Komolafe announced last week that he has committed to Georgia State.

The 6-foot-3, 307-pounder transferred to Boise State last year after one season at Los Medanos Community College in California. He did not appear in any games and has three years of eligibility left.

Since entering the portal early last month, Komolafe announced scholarship offers from Georgia State, Northern Arizona, Missouri State, Maine, Austin Peay, Portland State and Southern Missouri State.