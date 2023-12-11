Former Boise State QB Taylen Green commits to Arkansas football

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- The next starting quarterback for Arkansas football is still unknown, but there will be a new entrant into the competition when spring football arrives.

Former Boise State quarterback Taylen Green announced his commitment to the Razorbacks on his Instagram Monday. Green joins a quarterback group that includes Jacolby Criswell and freshman Malachi Singleton, with the Razorbacks still awaiting an official decision from KJ Jefferson.

Green is coming off a terrific season with the Broncos. Despite splitting time as the Boise State quarterback, Green threw for 1,752 yards and ran for 436 while scoring 20 total touchdowns. In the Mountain West Championship game against UNLV, Green completed 12-of-15 passes for 226 yards and two scores as Boise State beat Barry Odom and the Rebels 44-20.

Green was a consensus three-star recruit coming out of Lewisville High School in Texas. He redshirted in 2021 and started 10 games in 2022, completing 61.3% of his passes for 2,042 yards. He was named the Mountain West Conference's Freshman of the Year.

Green is one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks who entered the transfer portal this offseason standing 6 feet 6 inches and weighing 221 pounds. He's able to beat opposing defenses with his legs or by throwing deep passes over the top of the secondary.

However, he must improve his accuracy, only completing 57.1% of his passes in 2023.

Green's direct competition this offseason figures to be Criswell, who completed 17-of-27 passes for 143 yards and 3 touchdowns across four games and minimal snaps. Criswell transferred to Arkansas before the 2023 season from North Carolina.

Singleton has yet to take a collegiate snap, while KJ Jackson is a four-star recruit out of Alabama currently committed to Arkansas.

