Former All Blacks head coach Ian Foster secures a new role in Japan

FILE - New Zealand's head coach Ian Foster stands on the pitch after the Rugby World Cup final match between New Zealand and South Africa at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Former New Zealand All Blacks head coach Foster will take up a new role with Toyota Verblitz for the next season in Japan Rugby League One. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Former New Zealand All Blacks head coach Ian Foster will take up a new role with Toyota Verblitz for the next season in Japan Rugby League One.

In his first role since last year’s Rugby World Cup, Foster will renew an association with former All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen, who is Director of Rugby at the Nagoya-based club.

Foster was an assistant coach of the All Blacks under Hansen from 2012 to 2019, during which time the team won the 2015 World Cup. He succeeded Hansen as head coach in 2020.

Prior to last year’s World Cup, New Zealand Rugby announced Scott Robertson would replace Foster as All Blacks head coach. Foster guided the New Zealanders to the World Cup final, which they lost by a point to South Africa, before signing off.

“I look forward to connecting with Steve (Hansen) again and working with him. We have always worked together and accomplished many great things together,” Foster said in a statement.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby