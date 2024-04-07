Former Bengals OT La’el Collins lands with Bills in free agency

Former Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La’el Collins has inked a deal with the Buffalo Bills.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, after receiving interest from at least one other team, Collins opted to sign with the Bills in free agency.

Last September, the Bengals released Collins and head coach Zac Taylor didn’t have much to say on the topic. The veteran right tackle played 15 games for the team in 2022 before tearing his ACL that December.

The Bengals moved on to Jonah Williams at right tackle and have since swapped to free-agent addition Trent Brown in the wake of Williams signing with the Arizona Cardinals.

