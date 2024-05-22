Former Bears coach discusses Caleb Williams and Chicago’s offseason

On this episode of Football Night in Chicago, former Chicago Bears coach Dave Wannstedt joins Laurence Holmes to discuss the Bears’ OTAs in the current NFL offseason. Wanny talks about what he expected from players when he was a coach, the new kickoff rule for the 2024 NFL campaign, and what the Bears should look for from former USC Trojan and 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams.

Wannstedt caused a stir this past January with remarks about the Bears’ offensive coordinator search:

Bears Wire has more on former Chicago head coach Dave Wannstedt saying Kliff Kingsbury would be a bad choice as the offensive coordinator for the team: “’I like Kliff, he’s a good guy,’ Wannstedt told the Parkins & Spiegel Show on 670 The Score. ‘But that would be the worst mistake (Matt) Eberflus could make. Now, if they’re gonna hire him as quarterbacks coach that might be good if they draft Caleb Williams. That all makes sense.’”

As it turned out, the Washington Commanders hired Kliff as their offensive coordinator. He will coach No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels, the man who followed Caleb Williams as the Heisman Trophy winner in 2023.

Here’s the NBC Sports Chicago segment with Dave Wannstedt on Caleb Williams and the Bears:

