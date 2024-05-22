Former Bayern star Ballack says team is a 'construction site'

Michael Ballack, former soccer player, takes part in an event to mark the handover of the cup before the 81st DFB Cup final. Ballack compared the Bundesliga team to a "construction site" in an interview with Sport Bild published on Wednesday. Monika Skolimowska/dpa

Former Bayern Munich star and Germany national team captain Michael Ballack compared the Bundesliga team to a "construction site" in an interview with Sport Bild published on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old said the appointment of a successor to departing coach Thomas Tuchel is not the biggest problem at his former club.

"After a season without a title, you have to get to grips with the team and make radical changes," Ballack told Sport Bild.

"Even the season before that didn't go well for Bayern, they lost their dominance, and Julian Nagelsmann was there until spring 2023 - also a good coach like Tuchel. The team is a construction site," he said.

Bayern finished third in the Bundesliga, their first season without silverware since 2012. In February, the club announced that Tuchel, who succeeded Nagelsmann in March 2023, would be leaving at the end of the season by mutual consent. His successor is yet to be found.

Xabi Alonso from Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, now Germany coach Nagelsmann, and Austria coach Ralf Rangnick have said they prefer to stay in their current job.

Former Germany and Munich captain Lothar Matthäus called the ongoing search for a new coach "more and more comical."