Former Arkansas forward Barry Dunning announces transfer destination

Barry Dunning is going back home.

Arkansas’ freshman forward, who entered the transfer portal shortly after the end of the 2022-23 regular season, announced Friday he was transferring to Alabama-Birmingham. Specifically, Dunning said he had signed with UAB, even.

Dunning played in just 16 games, averaging 3.1 points per, in his first and only season with the Razorbacks. He was part of a five-man Class of 2022 coach Eric Musselman recruited to campus of which all players were ranked in the Top 100 nationally. Guard Joseph Pinion is the only one of the five who have not announced intentions to leave.

But Dunning, an Alabama native, never cracked the rotation on the wing as Ricky Council, Jordan Walsh and Pinion were ahead of him in the pecking order at the position.

UAB won 29 games last year and finished third Conference USA, ultimately falling to CUSA rival North Texas in the NIT. The Blazers will join the American Athletic Conference for the 2023-24 season.

More Arkansas basketball!

SEC schools attempting to pluck Derrian Ford out of Portal

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire