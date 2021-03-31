Former Arkansas and SMU coach Chad Morris hired by Texas high school

Former Arkansas coach Chad Morris is going from the SEC to high school.

Morris was announced Wednesday as the new head coach at Allen (Texas) High School. His hire at Allen comes less than two years after he was fired as Arkansas' coach.

“I am honored to join Allen ISD and the Allen Eagles football program,” Morris said in a statement. “Allen High School is known throughout the state and nation for having a storied tradition of excellence in everything it does, and the football team is certainly included in that discussion. My roots run deep in Texas high school football, and I’m excited for the opportunity to get back to coaching young student-athletes and making an impression on their lives."

Morris, 52, was a high school coach in Texas for 15 years before he moved to college. He was the head coach at Texas powerhouse Lake Travis High School for two seasons before becoming the offensive coordinator at Clemson

Morris was at Clemson for four seasons before he was hired at SMU. The Mustangs were 2-10 in his first season in 2015 and improved to 7-5 in 2017. That success in his final season led to a move to Arkansas after the Razorbacks fired Bret Bielema.

Arkansas struggled in Chad Morris' tenure with the school. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Morris was 4-18 at Arkansas

His stint at Arkansas didn't go well. Arkansas was 2-10 in Morris' first season and the Razorbacks lost at home to both Colorado State and North Texas. Morris’ SMU team beat North Texas 54-32 in 2017 and the Razorbacks lost to UNT 44-17 the following season.

Things didn’t get much better in his second year. Arkansas was 2-8 with two games remaining in the regular season when the school decided to make another coaching change. The Razorbacks then hired Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman to succeed Morris at the end of the season.

Morris stayed in the SEC for another season. He was hired as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Auburn in December 2019 but lasted just one season with the Tigers. Malzahn and his entire coaching staff were fired in December 2020.

