Former Alco, ACM hooper named third-team all-league in Ireland

May 2—DROGHEDA, Ireland — Former Allegany High and Allegany College of Maryland forward Justin Copman was named a third-team All-Star selection in the Ireland National Basketball League.

The league refers to the teams as all-stars, however, it's their equivalent of the All-NBA teams.

Copman played this season for the Drogheda Wolves and averaged 19.3 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

The Wolves finished third in the National League with a 14-6 record.

As a Camper, Copman shared the area player of the year in 2018 with Southern's Tyler Rodeheaver.

As a Trojan, he led NJCAA Division I as a sophomore with 366 rebounds.

Justin's brother Jason, another former Camper and Trojan, played this season for Kesatria Bengawan of the Indonesian Basketball League.