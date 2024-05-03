Former Alco, ACM hooper named third-team all-league in Ireland
May 2—DROGHEDA, Ireland — Former Allegany High and Allegany College of Maryland forward Justin Copman was named a third-team All-Star selection in the Ireland National Basketball League.
The league refers to the teams as all-stars, however, it's their equivalent of the All-NBA teams.
Copman played this season for the Drogheda Wolves and averaged 19.3 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
The Wolves finished third in the National League with a 14-6 record.
As a Camper, Copman shared the area player of the year in 2018 with Southern's Tyler Rodeheaver.
As a Trojan, he led NJCAA Division I as a sophomore with 366 rebounds.
Justin's brother Jason, another former Camper and Trojan, played this season for Kesatria Bengawan of the Indonesian Basketball League.