Former Alabama LB Kendrick Blackshire announces transfer to UTSA

Former Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Kendrick Blackshire transferred to Texas Longhorns following the conclusion of the 2023-2024 season. Now, the Texas native will be transferring to play for UTSA. The news broke on Friday evening.

Blackshire spent the first three years of his college career in Tuscaloosa. He played primarily on special teams and played sparingly at linebacker for the Crimson Tide. In three seasons at Alabama, Blackshire recorded 25 tackles, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Following his junior season, Blackshire transferred to Texas. After spending several months at Texas, Blackshire made the decision to re-enter the transfer portal. Now, he will transfer even closer to home to play for Jeff Traylor and the Roadrunners. It will be interesting to see what kind of role that Blackshire carves out on the Roadrunners defense.

