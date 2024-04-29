Former Alabama DT Christian Barmore and the New England Patriots on agree on a four-year extension

The upcoming 2024 season will be the final year on New England Patriots DT Christian Barmore's rookie contract after being drafted by the franchise back in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. The former Alabama Crimson Tide stand out has been sensational during his three years in the league with 133 total tackles, 12.5 sacks and batted down nine passes.

To prevent Barmore from ever hitting the free agency market, the two sides agreed on a new four-year deal that will be worth up to $92 million. Barmore is going to be a key foundational piece for the Patriots defense as they transition into the post Bill Belichcik-era. The deal is expected to come with near $42 million in guarantees.

Getting Barmore’s new deal done was a top priority this off season for New England, and with the draft concluding over the past weekend they were able to get the deal done. Barmore’s new deal is the largest non-Tom-Brady contract in Patriots franchise history.

Patriots to extend DT Christian Barmore to 4-year deal worth up to $92M. (via @RapSheet, @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/wy50ILpRL0 — NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2024

