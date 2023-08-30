Former Aggie offensive lineman is headed to IR ending his season

The Houston Texans will be down another offensive lineman as Kenyon Green was placed on IR due to a shoulder injury sustained during the last preseason game. It’s been a rough start to Green’s NFL career that’s been marred with multiple surgeries not really allowing him to get settled in fully during his first season.

While the number 15 pick in the 2022 draft worked his way into a starting position during his rookie campaign, it was not a pretty sight to see with PFF having him ranked near the bottom for Oline play. Looking to be back on track, Green talked about becoming better with his technique and getting back to that All-American form during his time at Texas A&M.

He will have to wait another year before stepping back on the field to prove to the Texans that he was worthy of being a top-20 pick.

The #Texans placed guard Kenyon Green on Injured Reserve, and his season is over. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire