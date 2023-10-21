Former Aggie Dexter Dennis agrees to two-way deal with the Dallas Mavericks

The 2023-24 NBA season is just around the corner, and Aggie fans won’t have to look too far to watch one of their own make his career debut.

Former Aggie star Dexter Dennis is officially a member of the Dallas Mavericks after agreeing to a deal with the team on Saturday. Dennis’ contract was converted to a two-way deal, as shared by ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Dennis spent five seasons at the collegiate level, with four years spent with Wichita State and the final year of his eligibility with the Aggies. He holds career averages of 9.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game.

At 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, with a massive 6-foot-11 wingspan, Dennis could provide a jolt of defensive intensity on the perimeter. The Mavericks have no shortage of offensive power behind the likes of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. With Dennis behind them in the rotation, he could prove valuable as a tenacious defender to come off the bench and match up against an opponent’s top scorer.

Congratulations to Dennis on the milestone achievement, and Aggieland can’t wait to see you in action! The Mavericks will kick off their regular season on October 25 on the road against No. 1 overall pick, and French phenom Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Pete on Twitter: @PeteThreee.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire