Former 4-star OL, Illinois transfer Andrew Dennis commits to MSU

Michigan State football improved its offensive line on Thursday evening.

The Spartans have a landed commitment from Illinois transfer offensive lineman Andrew Dennis, according Justin Thind of 247Sports. Dennis is a former four-star recruit in the 2024 class and was previously committed to Michigan State during his recruitment.

Dennis ranked as the No. 162 overall prospect in the 2024 class. He also ranked as the No. 7 interior offensive lineman and No. 3 player from Michigan in the class, according to 247Sports.

Dennis enrolled early at Illinois and spent this past spring at Illinois. He, however, reportedly wanted to come back to a school closer to his hometown of Mt. Pleasant, Mich.

BREAKING: #MichiganState has landed transfer OL Andrew Dennis from #Illinois. The Mt Pleasant (MI) four-star was the 162nd-ranked recruit in the 2024 class. The former face of MSU’s class is back. He’ll compete for a two-deep IOL spot. pic.twitter.com/9vuIm9InM1 — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) May 2, 2024

