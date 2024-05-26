Formal rival coach reportedly visited Patriots’ OTAs practice

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy reportedly attended the New England Patriots organized team activities on Thursday, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Dungy, a former longtime rival head coach for the Indianapolis Colts, came to address the team. Patriots coach Jerod Mayo has often talked about collaboration and being open to various perspectives that can ultimately help the team improve.

There’s obviously only good that can come from hearing the perspective from one of the all-time greats. Dungy is also said to have a “strong” relationship with Patriots special teams legend Matthew Slater, who has joined the coaching staff as an advisor.

Reiss wrote:

Dungy and former Patriots coach Bill Belichick were often pitted against one another during the epic Peyton Manning and Tom Brady battles.

Who would have ever thought Dungy would be speaking to a new generation of Patriots players looking to rebuild the dynasty that stood in the way of his Colts from winning more than one Super Bowl?

