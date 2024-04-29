[BBC]

With Everton and Brentford sealing their Premier League survival, only three teams are left in the fight against relegation this season - Nottingham Forest, Luton Town and Burnley - with just two points separating the three teams at the bottom of the table.

Former Premier League midfielder Michael Brown has been discussing the survival race on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily Sports Report: "Well, my former team Sheffield United didn't have enough.

"Then you have Burnley, they are not going away and they are keeping up that fight.

"Luton have surprised everybody so much this season, but they are now falling away with some poor results. They had some good home games that you would have expected them to get some results in, given the way they have gone about things this season.

"Nottingham Forest are under that pressure as well.

"So, who is going to do it? I think Forest are the favourites at this moment in time, but what an end to the season it is going to be at the bottom of the league."

