The Football King: LCA star Ju'Juan Johnson breaks LHSAA career record in McDonogh #35 win

Ju'Juan Johnson was going to break the Louisiana High School Athletic Association career yards record.

Lafayette Christian head coach Hunter Landry and his staff were going to pull out all the stops to get it for him against McDonogh #35 in the Division II Select quarterfinals on Friday night at Knight Stadium. LCA downed the Roneagles 57-21 to advance to the semifinals where it'll play District 4-4A rival No. 7 Teurlings Catholic, which upset No. 2 E.D. White on the road.

Johnson came into the night needing 351 yards to break former Evangel Christian quarterback Brock Berlin's record of 13,659 career yards that he set back in 1999. Johnson officially etched his name at the top of the list in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard run that made him the new "Football King" of Louisiana.

"God blessed me with so much talent. I'm thankful for Him, I'm thankful for my coaches and my teammates," Johnson said immediately after the school put on a ceremony for him where they presented him with a championship belt, as well as revealed to him that the No. 7 will be retired following the conclusion of the Knights' season.

"It means a lot knowing that everybody around me, my support wall, it means a lot for them to be around me and celebrate a great moment."

By design, Johnson, an LSU football commit, not only operated the Knight's offense at quarterback but he also returned punts for Lafayette Christian, something he's done just once before this season.

"This is a team game and he's going to be a team guy. But I also pulled him aside and told him, what an accomplishment," said Landry, who was also the team's offensive coordinator under former coach Trev Faulk. "To be in same sentence with guys like Brock Berlin, that's a big accomplishment in Louisiana high school football. That's a lot to be be proud. A lot of people went into that award and I'm glad to have played a small part of it.

"He's a tremendous student of the game. He's the hardest worker I've been around. A kid of that caliber being highly recruited but he's our hardest worker. His progression from being labeled as an athlete to being a true quarterback. His award wasn't just all on his legs, he was able to throw it a little bit. He's done a lot of good things."

With the hoopla surrounding the Knights' quarterfinal game, Johnson admitted it was hard stay focused and locked into the game plans with the potential of breaking the record looming.

"Just knowing that it could happen in one (of these) games and all the crowd and people around me saying it could happen, it was very hard not to think about it," Johnson said. "But at the end of the day, we got it done.

Johnson amassed 234 yards, along with three total touchdowns, by halftime against the Roneagles. For the game, Johnson finished with six TDs and 354 total yards of offense, just clipping Berlin by 3 yards to set the new mark at 13,662.

A belt, a ceremony surrounded by teammates, coaches and family. A spotlight shined down on Johnson at midfield. But really it's always been shining on him and no one in LCA history will wear his jersey again.

Truly fitting for a newly-minted Football King.

"It means a lot. Knowing that the No. 7, which is a tradition number for this school, it means that they're going to retire it," Johnson said. "I'm thankful."

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LCA's Ju'Juan Johnson breaks LHSAA career record in McDonogh #35 win