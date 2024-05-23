Football’s independent regulator shelved during general election

Football's independent regulator to be shelved during General Election

The introduction of an independent football regulator has been shelved after the Prime Minister called a General Election for July 4.

The Football Governance Bill that would impose a statutory watchdog on the game would have needed to be rushed through in the next week to be made law in the current parliament.

The bill has only recently reached the committee stage and there would be almost no time for MPs to debate amendments that have already been tabled before the May 30 cut-off for any outstanding legislation to be passed.

Peers had also threatened to bring forth further amendments, making it highly unlikely a new law would have been passed in time.

The bill will almost certainly be resurrected whoever wins the election, with Labour having pledged its support to an independent regulator.

But it remains to be seen how much of a priority its reintroduction would be for whichever party or parties end up forming a new Government.

Dame Tracey Crouch MP, the former sports minister who chaired the Government’s Fan-Led Review of Football Governance that helped shape the draft bill and who was a member of the Football Governance Bill committee, confirmed it had been shelved on Thursday morning.

Crouch, who is stepping down as a Conservative MP after the election, posted on X: “Unfortunately the Football Governance Bill will progress no further and although there is a ready made Bill for the next Government, I won’t be here to see it pass. I just wanted to say a massive thank you to EVERYONE who helped shape this Bill.

“A lot of people have poured their heart and soul into the Bill - officials, politicians, authorities, clubs and of course fans. I am 100% convinced there will be an Independent Regulator for football, thanks to the efforts of others and the desire for sustainability.

My final plea is to the Premier League and EFL...please, for the sake of football, sit back down and start negotiating a deal. The impasse is infuriating. I know it is complex. But please, agree a deal. The End.”

Rushing the bill through would have risked a new law being introduced that had not been properly thought through.

The committee stage of its passage through parliament had already seen concerns raised about elements of it both by proponents and opponents of draft legislation published two months ago.

That included the chief executive of the Premier League, Richard Masters, warning of the “unintended consequences” of a regulator being able to veto club takeovers.

The chairman of the English Football League, Rick Parry, argued for the regulator to be given greater powers to force the world’s richest league to finally agree a deal to share more of its riches with lower-league teams.

Supporter groups, meanwhile, proposed an amendment that would prevent English teams playing competitive matches overseas without their fans’ consent.

