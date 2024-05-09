Football: Inaugural Shaun O’Hara Senior Bowl all-star game set

Senior high school football players and cheerleaders in Somerset and Hunterdon counties once again have an all-star game.

The Basilone Bowl was cancelled last year due to funding issues, but there’s a new game in town, as the Shaun O’Hara Foundation announced a new annual senior bowl – dubbed the Shaun O’Hara Bowl -- that will make its debut at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 12 at Hillsborough High School, featuring the top senior football players and cheerleaders from Somerset and Hunterdon counties.

The game, announced by former Hillsborough head coach and Boro and Rutgers football player Rick Mantz, who last coached Bridgewater-Raritan two seasons ago, will feature two teams named after legendary Raiders mentors.

Team Rocky, named after longtime athletics director Rocky Forte, will be coached by Watchung Hills head coach and New York Giants Super Bowl champ Rich Seubert, while Team Otto, named for coach Otto Gsell, will be headed by Hillsborough head coach and former Somerville and University of North Carolina star Kevin Carty Jr.

“Our seniors are so excited for the chance to play in this game,” Carty said. “For years, the Basilone Bowl was a really special way for our seniors to finish their high school careers, and they loved it. This winter, the guys must have asked me 100 times if the Basilone Bowl was coming back this year. And for us to be able to play it here in Hillsborough, and with Shaun O’Hara’s involvement, it is just going to be an awesome experience for them.”

More: Baseball May roundup: Results, analysis, links for GMC, Skyland and area Union County

More: Softball roundup: Daily May results and links for Skyland , GMC, area Union County

The game is supported by the Shaun O’Hara Foundation, created by the Super Bowl champion and former Hillsborough star, benefitting individuals and families affected by cystic fibrosis, and proceeds from the game will be donated to the cause.

Tickets will be available for presale from the players for $5.00, or at the gate on game day for $8.00.

There will be a media day May 15 at Hillsborough.

To learn more about the foundation, or to donate, please contact Rick Mantz at rick.winningconcepts@gmail.com.

Shuan O'Hara Senior Bowl

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: NJ football: Inaugural Shaun O’Hara Senior Bowl set