Following his commitment, four-star Raymond Andrews says ‘I don’t think everybody is meant to play at Rutgers’

Antwan Raymond not only gave a commitment to Rutgers football this week, he also signed with the program and enrolled. It was quite the trifecta for Rutgers, to not only land one of the top players from Florida but also to get him on campus in a month’s time.

Raymond picked Rutgers from a final six that included Miami, Mississippi State, South Carolina, South Florida and West Virginia. He is a four-star recruit according to Rivals.

In committing to Rutgers on Wednesday, Raymond also re-classified to the class of 2024. He will be on campus at Rutgers in a little over a month.

In early April, Raymond took an unofficial visit to Rutgers. On that trip, he began to seriously think about making a home for himself with the Big Ten program and head coach Greg Schiano.

“I think it was the right fit because of the culture around. I don’t think everybody is meant to play at Rutgers,” Raymond told Rutgers Wire. “I think a select few (can) because of the culture. They’re a very hardworking program; they are a more morally driven program and they share my morals. Those characteristics played a role because I think overall, I think it matches. matches my characteristics.”

Last year during what will now be his final season of high school football at Clearwater International Academy (Clearwater, Florida), Raymond had 1,884 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns.

He had an impressive 8.1 yards per carry against a competitive schedule.

Rutgers has a deep and talented running backs room but Raymond said he believes there is a pathway to playing time and being able to factor into the rotation at running back.

“They don’t want me to redshirt, they think I have what it takes to come in and play out there,” Raymond said. “And I think I think so as well. I’m definitely planning on playing as much as I can. I’m going to work super hard to play as early as possible. Coach Schiano wanted me to come right out because he thought that was the best for me to have college credits as early as possible. He didn’t think that I needed another year of high school and I thought that as well. I thought they thought I was ready so we’re on the same page.”

There has been a lot of transition for Raymond over the past year. From Canada, this past season was the first – and also ended up being the last – of his high school career in the United States. But it proved notable in his recruitment.

With a very strong season at Clearwater, Raymond became one of the top running back recruits in the nation. The step up in competition was just what he needed.

“I come from Montreal, Canada. We are very good but nothing even close to Florida,” Raymond said. “We played top schools in Florida and also the top programs in the country so I think just competing at the highest level – it definitely built up my game. And I felt like I had one of the top coaches coaches in the country coach Jesse (head coach Jesse Chinchar) mentoring me and helping me throughout the whole season. So I think my my game has grown. “This is very big to me. Everything’s going to change and everything has changed in just a few months. “But I think that God has a plan for me and I’m very excited for what’s going to be next. Also, I think I think I’m ready for it. I think mentally, and physically I’m ready for it. And I just chose to believe in myself and my abilities. And I think I’m ready for college football.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire