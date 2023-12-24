Florida WR named to PFF’s All-Freshman Team

First-year Florida wide receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson was named to Pro Football Focus’ 2023 All-Freshman team on Christmas Eve.

Wilson started the season coming off the bench, but he eventually took over a starting role on the team. With Ricky Pearsall leaving Gainesville for the NFL draft and Caleb Douglas headed to Texas Tech via the transfer portal, Wilson should enter 2024 as Florida’s top receiver.

Pro Football Focus gave Wilson an 81.6 offensive rating, an 81.5 receiving grade and an elite 93.4 drop rating. All three figures led the nation among first-year receivers who played more than 30 offensive snaps. Wilson’s drop rating ranked second among all receivers in the country, regardless of experience.

Wilson finished his freshman year with 538 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 61 receptions. He averaged 6.1 catches per game and 8.8 yards per catch.

His most productive game came in Week 10 against Arkansas when he totaled eight receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

