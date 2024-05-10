Florida targets 5-star Ohio State DB commit for mid-June official visit

College football’s official visit season kicks off on the final day of May and the Florida Gators are doing everything in their power to make the most of the summer schedule. The list of prep prospects so far is already impressive but there is still headroom for improvement.

One of the Gators’ targets to get on campus next month is five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord out of Birmingham (Alabama) Parker in the 2025 cycle. The 6-foot-1-inch, 185-pound defensive back is one of the best prospects in his class — both overall and at his position — and is committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes as of Feb. 4.

However, the door is still open to potential suitors before he makes his final decision. The Cotton State product is still listening to suitors such as the Georgia Bulldogs, Oregon Ducks, Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide, as well as Florida.

Florida’s potential official visit date

Billy Napier and Co. have yet to set a date but they are battling another top team for one of the June slots.

“Yeah I’m taking an official,” he told 247Sports in regard to the Gators. “I don’t know yet. June 14th it’s either going to be Oregon or Florida. Still trying to decide.”

Recruiting Summary

Offord is ranked No. 6 overall and No. 2 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 7 and 3, respectively.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire